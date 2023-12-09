Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Stock Holdings Lessened by Soroban Capital Partners LP

Soroban Capital Partners LP decreased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,061,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,022,408 shares during the period. Teck Resources comprises approximately 5.7% of Soroban Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Soroban Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $423,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TECK. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new position in Teck Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in Teck Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Teck Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Teck Resources by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Teck Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

NYSE TECK opened at $38.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.03. Teck Resources Limited has a 1-year low of $32.48 and a 1-year high of $49.34.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Free Report ) (TSE:TECK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 9.11%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Limited will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on TECK. Scotiabank lowered Teck Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Teck Resources in a report on Sunday, December 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Teck Resources from $78.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Teck Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.78.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

