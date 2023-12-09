Teijin (OTCMKTS:TINLY) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $9.85

Posted by on Dec 9th, 2023

Teijin Limited (OTCMKTS:TINLYGet Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.85 and traded as low as $9.30. Teijin shares last traded at $9.30, with a volume of 21 shares traded.

Teijin Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Teijin (OTCMKTS:TINLYGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Teijin had a negative return on equity of 3.12% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter.

Teijin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Teijin Limited engages in the fibers, films and sheets, composites, healthcare, and IT businesses worldwide. It offers aramid fibers and polyethylene materials; carbon fibers, composite materials, and oxidized PAN fibers; polycarbonate sheets and films; high-density polyethylene porous films and materials; and microporous films.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Teijin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teijin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.