Teijin (OTCMKTS:TINLY) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $9.85

Teijin Limited (OTCMKTS:TINLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.85 and traded as low as $9.30. Teijin shares last traded at $9.30, with a volume of 21 shares traded.

Teijin Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Teijin (OTCMKTS:TINLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Teijin had a negative return on equity of 3.12% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter.

Teijin Company Profile

Teijin Limited engages in the fibers, films and sheets, composites, healthcare, and IT businesses worldwide. It offers aramid fibers and polyethylene materials; carbon fibers, composite materials, and oxidized PAN fibers; polycarbonate sheets and films; high-density polyethylene porous films and materials; and microporous films.

