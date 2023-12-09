Telos Co. PFD EXCH 12% (OTCMKTS:TLSRP) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $41.10

Telos Co. PFD EXCH 12% (OTCMKTS:TLSRP – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $41.10 and traded as low as $40.67. Telos Co. PFD EXCH 12% shares last traded at $41.10, with a volume of 21,800 shares changing hands.
Telos Co. PFD EXCH 12% Trading Up 0.2 %
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.10.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Telos Co. PFD EXCH 12%
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/4 – 12/8
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- How does the Consumer Price Index affect the stock market?
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- 10 e-commerce stocks to consider for long-term buys
Receive News & Ratings for Telos Co. PFD EXCH 12% Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos Co. PFD EXCH 12% and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.