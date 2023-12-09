Telstra (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $12.48

Telstra Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:TLSYY – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.48 and traded as high as $12.65. Telstra shares last traded at $12.48, with a volume of 63,400 shares.

Telstra Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Telstra Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Telstra Corporation Limited provides telecommunications and information services to businesses, governments, and individuals in Australia and internationally. It operates in four segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Networks and IT, and Telstra InfraCo The company offers telecommunication, media and technology products and services in Australia using mobile and fixed network technologies, as well as operates call centers, retail stores, a dealership network, digital channels, distribution systems and Telstra Plus customer loyalty program.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Telstra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telstra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.