Temple Bar (LON:TMPL) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $230.32

Shares of Temple Bar (LON:TMPL – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 230.32 ($2.91) and traded as high as GBX 233.50 ($2.95). Temple Bar shares last traded at GBX 232 ($2.93), with a volume of 223,028 shares trading hands.

Temple Bar Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 230.24 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 228.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69. The firm has a market cap of £689.07 million, a PE ratio of 1,456.25 and a beta of 1.18.

Temple Bar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This is an increase from Temple Bar’s previous dividend of $2.30. Temple Bar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6,250.00%.

About Temple Bar

Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by RWC Asset Management LLP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations, which are constituents of the FTSE 350 Index.

