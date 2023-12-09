Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 100,025.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,297,017,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $233,489,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,722,587 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 171.4% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,061,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,071,479,000 after acquiring an additional 10,775,119 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,548,365,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 60,024.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,363,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,381,785,000 after acquiring an additional 8,349,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 497.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,377,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,302,000 after acquiring an additional 6,141,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TXN. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.57.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

TXN stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $157.03. The stock had a trading volume of 4,732,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,876,287. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.48 and a fifty-two week high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 45.23% and a net margin of 39.21%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 67.53%.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $1,789,627.49. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,319.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

