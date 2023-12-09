The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Vivaldi Capital Management LP

Vivaldi Capital Management LP reduced its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,074 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BA. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. IFS Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 523.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on BA. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.61.

Boeing Stock Up 3.1 %

NYSE:BA traded up $7.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $244.70. The stock had a trading volume of 7,171,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,786,812. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $176.25 and a 1-year high of $244.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.10.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.01 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($6.18) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

