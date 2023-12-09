The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund (NASDAQ:CUBA) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.46

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.46 and traded as low as $2.55. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund shares last traded at $2.55, with a volume of 91,555 shares traded.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Trading Down 1.6 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.81 and its 200-day moving average is $3.46.

Institutional Trading of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 15.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,267 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 13,469.5% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 28,903 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 28,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 15.2% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 44,115 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 5,807 shares during the period. 15.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Company Profile

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc The fund is managed by Herzfeld/Cuba. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund employing fundamental analysis investing in stocks of companies that are likely to benefit from economic, political, structural and technological developments in the countries in the Caribbean Basin, which consist of Cuba, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, the Bahamas, the Dominican Republic, Barbados, Aruba, Haiti, the Netherlands Antilles, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, Belize, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia and Venezuela.

