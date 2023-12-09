The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by Affinity Wealth Management LLC

Affinity Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Slagle Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth $5,726,000. Aspen Grove Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 343,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,051,000 after acquiring an additional 34,372 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 15.5% in the second quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 17,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the period. 63.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 6,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total value of $1,009,065.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,501.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 6,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total value of $1,009,065.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,501.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total transaction of $83,357.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,498 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,985.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,382 shares of company stock valued at $11,988,690 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.41.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.9 %

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $145.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.46. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $135.83 and a 52 week high of $158.38.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 18.30%. The business had revenue of $21.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th were given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.04%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

