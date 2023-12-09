thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.19

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.19 and traded as low as $6.91. thyssenkrupp shares last traded at $6.98, with a volume of 27,603 shares traded.

thyssenkrupp Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.48.

Get thyssenkrupp alerts:

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.50 billion during the quarter. thyssenkrupp had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 2.34%.

About thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of materials services, industrial components, automotive technology, steel, and marine systems in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Materials Services segment distributes materials and offers technical services for the production and manufacturing sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for thyssenkrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for thyssenkrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.