Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 53.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,021 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 0.7% of Tolleson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 274 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $3,950,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $58,030,321.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $2,084,688.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,456,790.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,111 shares of company stock worth $21,714,049. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Visa from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Visa from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group started coverage on Visa in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $284.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.48.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $255.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $243.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.55. The stock has a market cap of $469.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $202.13 and a fifty-two week high of $257.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.09%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a person-to-person digital payments apps; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solutions, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

