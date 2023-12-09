Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $10.63

Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.63 and traded as low as $9.77. Toray Industries shares last traded at $10.14, with a volume of 31,515 shares traded.

Toray Industries Trading Down 1.9 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Toray Industries had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter.

About Toray Industries

Toray Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and sells fibers and textiles, performance chemicals, carbon fiber composite materials, environment and engineering products, and life science products in Japan, China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers filament yarns, staple fibers, and spun yarns, as well as woven and knitted fabrics of nylon, polyester, acrylics, and others; non-woven fabrics; ultra-fine fibers; and apparel products.

