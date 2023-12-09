UBS ETRACS 2xLeveraged Long Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN (NYSEARCA:BDCL) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.44

UBS ETRACS 2xLeveraged Long Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN (NYSEARCA:BDCL – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.44 and traded as low as $2.35. UBS ETRACS 2xLeveraged Long Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN shares last traded at $2.44, with a volume of 173,800 shares traded.
UBS ETRACS 2xLeveraged Long Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.44.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than UBS ETRACS 2xLeveraged Long Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/4 – 12/8
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- How does the Consumer Price Index affect the stock market?
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- 10 e-commerce stocks to consider for long-term buys
Receive News & Ratings for UBS ETRACS 2xLeveraged Long Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS ETRACS 2xLeveraged Long Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.