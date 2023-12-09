ULS Technology (LON:ULS) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $73.00

ULS Technology plc (LON:ULS – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 73 ($0.92) and traded as low as GBX 70 ($0.88). ULS Technology shares last traded at GBX 73 ($0.92), with a volume of 131,621 shares trading hands.

ULS Technology Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44. The company has a market cap of £47.36 million and a P/E ratio of 3.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 73 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 73.

ULS Technology Company Profile

ULS Technology plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and hosting of internet based software applications for legal and property services businesses in the United Kingdom. It provides software solutions that support online legal comparison services; and risk management and compliance consultancy services to solicitors and licensed conveyancers.

