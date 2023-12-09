Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Shares Purchased by Invenomic Capital Management LP

Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its position in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Free Report) by 296.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,247,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,680,145 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP’s holdings in Upwork were worth $20,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upwork in the 2nd quarter valued at $185,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Upwork by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 474,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,429,000 after buying an additional 11,710 shares during the period. Dorsey Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Upwork by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 4,691,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,817,000 after buying an additional 2,100,150 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Upwork by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,465,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,025,000 after buying an additional 863,882 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Upwork by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Upwork in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Upwork from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Upwork from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Upwork from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.10.

Shares of NASDAQ UPWK traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.06. 1,160,824 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,063,293. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.00 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20. Upwork Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.56 and a twelve month high of $15.88.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.10. Upwork had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 4.38%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Upwork Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Upwork news, Director Gary Steele sold 15,000 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $206,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,735 shares in the company, valued at $850,090.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Upwork news, CAO Olivier Marie sold 3,105 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $43,749.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,122.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Steele sold 15,000 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total value of $206,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,090.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,567 shares of company stock worth $998,085 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

