Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 64.7% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter worth about $318,000. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.4% during the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 6.4% during the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 4,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Valero Energy by 7.6% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 31,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,665,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares during the period. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VLO opened at $122.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $41.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.64. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $104.18 and a 1 year high of $152.20.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.36 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $38.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.46 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 39.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VLO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.64.

Check Out Our Latest Report on VLO

Valero Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.