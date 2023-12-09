Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Acquired by Vivaldi Capital Management LP

Vivaldi Capital Management LP boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,009 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 477 shares during the quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 31,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 251,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,477,000 after acquiring an additional 47,473 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEU traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,025,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,496,751. The stock has a market cap of $35.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.51. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $49.47 and a 52 week high of $56.63.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

