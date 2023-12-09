Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Position Raised by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 97.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,023,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,958,428 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 1.8% of Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.41% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $462,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,134,857,000 after purchasing an additional 598,395,639 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,282,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,951,166,000 after purchasing an additional 30,551,322 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $284,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $234,861,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 582.2% during the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,807,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955,891 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $46.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $113.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.21. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.48 and a 1-year high of $47.81.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

