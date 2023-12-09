Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Vivaldi Capital Management LP

Vivaldi Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 860 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 146.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 11,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 6,561 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 3,687 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,556,296,000 after buying an additional 1,508,810 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 206,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,530,000 after buying an additional 15,879 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.21. 7,744,269 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,927,684. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $43.22. The company has a market cap of $71.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.27.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

