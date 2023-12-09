Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Vivaldi Capital Management LP

Vivaldi Capital Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 160.6% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000.

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded up $4.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $467.48. 323,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,986. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $435.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $433.60. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $310.00 and a 52-week high of $467.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

