Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Holdings Lowered by Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 286,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,160 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 5.4% of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $116,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% during the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $422.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $402.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $404.06. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $344.34 and a 52-week high of $423.37.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

