Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 469,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,923 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $22,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 211,847,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,355,130,000 after acquiring an additional 9,508,063 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 41.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,469,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,376,825,000 after purchasing an additional 26,285,599 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,899,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,634,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315,469 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 35,439,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,720,000 after purchasing an additional 857,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,475,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,518,000 after purchasing an additional 818,829 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BNDX opened at $49.62 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.30 and a 12 month high of $49.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.44.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.0873 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

