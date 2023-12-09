Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by Vivaldi Capital Management LP

Vivaldi Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 222.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 6,665 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 282.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $144.16. 1,939,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,329,866. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $130.89 and a fifty-two week high of $147.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.77.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

