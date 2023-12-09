Velocys (LON:VLS) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.37

Velocys plc (LON:VLS – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1.37 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 0.23 ($0.00). Velocys shares last traded at GBX 0.24 ($0.00), with a volume of 6,685,802 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Velocys in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st.

The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.97. The firm has a market cap of £3.88 million, a PE ratio of -23.50 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.62 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1.36.

Velocys plc operates as a renewable fuels company. It designs, develops, and licenses its Fischer-Tropsch technology for the generation of clean, low carbon, and synthetic drop-in aviation and road transport fuel from municipal solid waste and residual woody biomass plants. It has operations in the Americas and the Asia Pacific.

