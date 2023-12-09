Venture Life Group (LON:VLG) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $32.78

Shares of Venture Life Group plc (LON:VLG – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 32.78 ($0.41) and traded as low as GBX 32.10 ($0.41). Venture Life Group shares last traded at GBX 32.10 ($0.41), with a volume of 73,249 shares changing hands.

Venture Life Group Trading Up 4.4 %

The stock has a market cap of £42.38 million, a P/E ratio of -3,350.00, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 29.99 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 32.73.

Venture Life Group Company Profile

Venture Life Group plc develops and commercializes oral care products, food supplements, medical devices, dermo-cosmetics, and topical products for the ageing population in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, China, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Venture Life Brands and Customer Brands segments.

