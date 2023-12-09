Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Invenomic Capital Management LP

Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 45.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 862,444 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 268,090 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for 1.6% of Invenomic Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Invenomic Capital Management LP’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $32,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Verizon Communications by 95,391.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 136,655,301 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,082,211,000 after buying an additional 136,512,194 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 88,532.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,084,569 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,115,932,000 after purchasing an additional 78,995,341 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,829,675,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,976,459 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,678,273,000 after purchasing an additional 11,987,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 14,194.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,221,577 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $358,627,000 after purchasing an additional 9,157,064 shares in the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of VZ stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.25. 21,850,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,805,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.57. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.14 and a twelve month high of $42.58.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.27 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. Tigress Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on VZ

About Verizon Communications

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.