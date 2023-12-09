Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,537 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 559 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ossiam lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 658.6% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,361,200 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $50,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,766 shares during the period. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at about $297,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3,944.6% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,422,736 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $62,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362,835 shares during the period. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.9% in the second quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 80,219 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.9% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 137,737 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of VZ stock opened at $38.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $160.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.14 and a fifty-two week high of $42.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.57.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.95%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on VZ. Tigress Financial dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Recommended Stories

