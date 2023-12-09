Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Issues Earnings Results

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $84.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.30 million. Virco Mfg. had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 10.08%.

Virco Mfg. Stock Performance

VIRC opened at $8.51 on Friday. Virco Mfg. has a 52-week low of $3.54 and a 52-week high of $8.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.14 million, a PE ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Virco Mfg. Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Virco Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virco Mfg.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Virco Mfg. by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 430,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after buying an additional 7,513 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Virco Mfg. by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 213,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 14,034 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Virco Mfg. by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 195,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Virco Mfg. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Virco Mfg. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. 18.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VIRC has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Virco Mfg. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Virco Mfg. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Virco Mfg. Company Profile

Virco Mfg. Corporation designs, produces, and distributes furniture in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, mobile task chairs and lab stools, tablet armchairs, steel-frame and floor rockers, series stools, hard plastic seating, folding and upholstered stack chairs, and plastic stack and upholstered ergonomic chairs.

Featured Stories

