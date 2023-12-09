Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Issues Earnings Results

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $84.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.30 million. Virco Mfg. had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 10.08%.
Virco Mfg. Stock Performance
VIRC opened at $8.51 on Friday. Virco Mfg. has a 52-week low of $3.54 and a 52-week high of $8.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.14 million, a PE ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.59.
Virco Mfg. Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Virco Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
VIRC has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Virco Mfg. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Virco Mfg. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Virco Mfg. Company Profile
Virco Mfg. Corporation designs, produces, and distributes furniture in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, mobile task chairs and lab stools, tablet armchairs, steel-frame and floor rockers, series stools, hard plastic seating, folding and upholstered stack chairs, and plastic stack and upholstered ergonomic chairs.
