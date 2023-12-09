Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.24

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.24 and traded as low as $3.23. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund shares last traded at $3.32, with a volume of 526,769 shares trading hands.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Stock Down 0.8 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.24.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.59%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Convertible & Income Fund

About Virtus Convertible & Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NCV. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,882,131 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $21,403,000 after buying an additional 1,310,461 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund by 139.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 752,438 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,340,000 after buying an additional 437,793 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,378,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,117,000. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $938,000.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

