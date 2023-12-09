Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Spears Abacus Advisors LLC

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC increased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,309 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of V. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 783,402 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $186,042,000 after buying an additional 14,022 shares in the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,398 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 124,045 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,458,000 after buying an additional 8,217 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $677,000. Finally, CCLA Investment Management lifted its stake in Visa by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 565,685 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $134,190,000 after buying an additional 60,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $255.74. 3,732,515 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,818,996. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $469.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $202.13 and a twelve month high of $257.39.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.09%.

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $2,084,688.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,152 shares in the company, valued at $7,456,790.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $2,084,688.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,152 shares in the company, valued at $7,456,790.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 7,811 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.17, for a total value of $1,977,510.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,763,795.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 89,111 shares of company stock worth $21,714,049. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Visa from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on Visa from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on Visa in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $266.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.48.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a person-to-person digital payments apps; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solutions, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

