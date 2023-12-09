Vivaldi Capital Management LP Acquires 385 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Vivaldi Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,954 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,037,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 134.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on ABT. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.47.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.51. 3,426,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,658,955. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.74. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $89.67 and a 1-year high of $115.83. The company has a market cap of $181.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.55, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.36.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 69.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $4,702,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,725,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,515,969.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

