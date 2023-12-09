Vivaldi Capital Management LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Vivaldi Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,132 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,648 shares during the quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHA. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 46.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

SCHA stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $43.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,685,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,831. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $38.05 and a 12-month high of $46.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.57. The stock has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.