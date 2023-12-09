Vivaldi Capital Management LP Boosts Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Vivaldi Capital Management LP raised its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,800 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 99,916.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 870,320,643 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $270,356,404,000 after buying an additional 869,450,462 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,137,759 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $22,764,896,000 after acquiring an additional 878,220 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 1.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,381,828 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,005,347,000 after acquiring an additional 246,828 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,737,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,918,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,402 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,718,744 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,638,916,000 after purchasing an additional 925,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total transaction of $38,997.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,334.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total value of $38,997.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,334.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,114 shares of company stock worth $966,456 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of HD traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $326.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,889,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,340,310. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.26 and a 1-year high of $347.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $299.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $309.25. The stock has a market cap of $324.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.94.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 1,339.65%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 15th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Home Depot from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $306.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Home Depot from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.14.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

