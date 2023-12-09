Vivaldi Capital Management LP Cuts Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Vivaldi Capital Management LP reduced its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,301 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 3.7% of Vivaldi Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Vivaldi Capital Management LP’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $11,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,547.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SHY traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.48. 3,367,792 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,389,870. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.10. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.48 and a one year high of $82.74.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.247 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

