Vivaldi Capital Management LP Decreases Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Vivaldi Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,597 shares during the quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 95.9% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 927,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,268,000 after buying an additional 454,103 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 777.6% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 301,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,969,000 after acquiring an additional 267,560 shares during the period. Aspen Grove Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $648,000. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 268.5% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 666,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,298,000 after purchasing an additional 485,384 shares during the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $73.14. 13,323,616 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,242,494. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.02. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $65.09 and a twelve month high of $74.74.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

