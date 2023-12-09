Vivaldi Capital Management LP Has $3.96 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Vivaldi Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 13.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 137,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,796 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF accounts for 1.2% of Vivaldi Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Vivaldi Capital Management LP’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $3,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 8,564 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,637,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,922,000 after acquiring an additional 570,714 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 39,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,068 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,370,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,782,000 after acquiring an additional 649,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 140,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after acquiring an additional 55,143 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTS traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.87. 931,325 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,209,190. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $28.58 and a twelve month high of $29.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.78.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

