Vivaldi Capital Management LP Has $515,000 Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Vivaldi Capital Management LP boosted its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LP’s holdings in CME Group were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 11.4% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,709,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group during the first quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in CME Group by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 25,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CME has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of CME Group from $247.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.00.

CME Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CME traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $211.62. 2,493,384 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,483,924. The company has a market cap of $76.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.43. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.54 and a twelve month high of $223.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.44.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 57.03%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $5.25 per share. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $4.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 52.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In other CME Group news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $225,673.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,374,382.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $225,673.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,374,382.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.33, for a total value of $64,899.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,719 shares in the company, valued at $5,347,461.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,929 shares of company stock worth $3,494,509. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

