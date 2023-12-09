Vivaldi Capital Management LP Has $920,000 Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Vivaldi Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded up $1.73 on Friday, hitting $158.52. 7,369,370 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,433,167. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $458.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $123.11 and a 52 week high of $159.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.38. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.79%. The business had revenue of $40.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 25.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $233.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.80.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

