Vivaldi Capital Management LP Increases Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Vivaldi Capital Management LP increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,230 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 15,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 167,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,920,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 35,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.02. 385,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,873. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $62.87 and a 12-month high of $74.30. The company has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.21.

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

