Vivaldi Capital Management LP Increases Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Vivaldi Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,561 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNH. 25 LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE UNH traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $549.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,039,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,636,630. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $445.68 and a 52-week high of $554.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $534.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $504.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.61.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.23. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.58%. The firm had revenue of $92.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.79 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total value of $2,448,171.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,017,173.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total transaction of $2,448,171.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,017,173.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total value of $65,688,578.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 521,818 shares in the company, valued at $282,084,374.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 192,094 shares of company stock valued at $104,507,072 over the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UNH shares. StockNews.com cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $596.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $587.00 to $579.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $578.05.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.