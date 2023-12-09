Vivaldi Capital Management LP Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Vivaldi Capital Management LP trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,549 shares during the quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $3,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 38,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 15,881 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 247,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,742,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 219.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 12,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 8,371 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 339,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,539,000 after purchasing an additional 106,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,736,000. 52.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Performance

ACWI stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,459,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,471,113. The company has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.94. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.59 and a fifty-two week high of $99.53.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

