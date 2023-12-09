Vivaldi Capital Management LP Purchases 129 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Vivaldi Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 767 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LP’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inlet Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,980,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. ETF Store Inc. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 522 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendel Money Management raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 935 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.09, for a total transaction of $1,132,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,412 shares in the company, valued at $14,385,479.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total transaction of $2,509,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,785 shares in the company, valued at $6,015,333.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.09, for a total value of $1,132,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,412 shares in the company, valued at $14,385,479.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,265 shares of company stock worth $10,797,118 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com lowered Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $612.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $651.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $588.11.

Check Out Our Latest Report on COST

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of COST stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $610.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,502,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,618,383. The stock has a market cap of $270.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.78. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $447.90 and a 1 year high of $613.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $574.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $552.57.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $78.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.20 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.7 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.81%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.