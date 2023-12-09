Vivaldi Capital Management LP Reduces Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Vivaldi Capital Management LP reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 317,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 703 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 5.1% of Vivaldi Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Vivaldi Capital Management LP owned about 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $16,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 102,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 615,380,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,679,820,000 after buying an additional 614,779,852 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,367,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,893,000 after buying an additional 1,216,345 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,587,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,797,000 after buying an additional 2,661,361 shares in the last quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 16.6% during the second quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC now owns 10,566,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,607,000 after buying an additional 1,504,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,692,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,881,000 after buying an additional 542,314 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.11. 6,538,539 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,922,740. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.54 and its 200 day moving average is $51.69. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $44.07 and a 52 week high of $54.18. The company has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

