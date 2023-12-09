Vivaldi Capital Management LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Vivaldi Capital Management LP cut its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,601 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in META. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,060 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Little House Capital LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 0.5% during the second quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.2% during the second quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,127 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Norway Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $385.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.53.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.09, for a total transaction of $8,909,382.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.09, for a total transaction of $8,909,382.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $2,700,905.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 15,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,049,022.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 406,362 shares of company stock valued at $133,321,007. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Meta Platforms stock traded up $6.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $332.75. 14,087,351 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,616,626. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $320.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $301.96. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.46 and a fifty-two week high of $342.92. The firm has a market cap of $855.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

