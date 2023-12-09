Vivaldi Capital Management LP Sells 20,069 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Vivaldi Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,069 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LP’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 257.8% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of SPEM traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.53. The company had a trading volume of 796,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,731,368. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $32.06 and a one year high of $36.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.24.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.