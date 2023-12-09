Vivaldi Capital Management LP Sells 223 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Vivaldi Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 1.9% of Vivaldi Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Vivaldi Capital Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 205.2% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI stock traded up $1.09 on Friday, hitting $228.85. 2,740,235 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,037,501. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $217.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $187.38 and a twelve month high of $229.09.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

