Vivaldi Capital Management LP Sells 330 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Vivaldi Capital Management LP lowered its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,021 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, 25 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.01, for a total value of $13,478,648.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,918,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,595,248,438.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total value of $105,727.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,733.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.01, for a total transaction of $13,478,648.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,918,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,595,248,438.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,418 shares of company stock worth $49,016,606. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $440.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $570.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $668.00 to $674.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $750.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $588.38.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $9.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $475.06. The stock had a trading volume of 35,922,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,786,264. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $457.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $441.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.06. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $138.84 and a one year high of $505.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.11%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

