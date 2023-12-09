Vivaldi Capital Management LP Sells 56,331 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Vivaldi Capital Management LP trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 331,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,331 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up about 3.3% of Vivaldi Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Vivaldi Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $10,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000.

Shares of SPDW stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,060,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,243,459. The company has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.98. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $29.39 and a one year high of $33.80.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

