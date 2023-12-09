Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.63

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.63 and traded as high as $5.83. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund shares last traded at $5.83, with a volume of 20,511 shares changing hands.
Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.91.
Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.
About Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund
Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
