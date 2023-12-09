Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.63

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.63 and traded as high as $5.83. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund shares last traded at $5.83, with a volume of 20,511 shares changing hands.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.91.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund

About Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 252.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 13,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 9,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $156,000.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

