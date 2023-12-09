Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.83

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.83 and traded as high as $4.95. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $4.93, with a volume of 261,824 shares changing hands.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.99.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.83%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund

About Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 6.2% in the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 37,445 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 9.4% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,270 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 1.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 293,944 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 10.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 22.4% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 21,843 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

