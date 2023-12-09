Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.83

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.83 and traded as high as $4.95. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $4.93, with a volume of 261,824 shares changing hands.
Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.99.
Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.83%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund
About Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund
Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
